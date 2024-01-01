Fulham reject Birmingham's late bid for Stansfield

Fulham have rejected an offer in the region of £10M from Birmingham City for striker Jay Stansfield in a late deadline day bid.

Stansfield won Birmingham City's player of the season award as they were relegated to League One and has become a key player for the Blues over the past year.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at St Andrew's, scoring 13 goals in 37 appearances in what was an impressive season.

Despite signing for Fulham in 2019, the striker has only made 10 appearances for the Cottagers and has relied on loan for game time in past seasons.

The League One transfer record before this summer was the £4m Sunderland deal for striker WiIll Grigg back in 2018 meaning this deal if it goes ahead would be almost triple that.

If Birmingham are to sign Stansfield they would have to put in a much bigger offer which for the League One side would be a significant amount.