Hurzeler delighted with Brighton swoop for De Cuyper

Paul Vegas
Brighton/X.com
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler is delighted with their swoop for Club Brugge wing-back Maxim De Cuyper.

Brighton trumped several Serie A rivals to land De Cuyper, who has signed a deal to 2030.

Hurzeler said, “Maxim is a creative left-back who has great experience at Champions League level as well as in the domestic league.

“He has a great reputation for creativity and has shown his ability across different positions, although we primarily see him challenging for a left-back spot with us.

“Maxim arrives having won the league and cup in recent years with Brugge, so it’s great that despite his young age, he clearly has a winner’s mentality.

"We’re excited to work with him.”

