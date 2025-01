Chelsea have cut short the loan of Ronnie Stutter at Burton Albion.

The striker had been on-loan for the season with the League One club.

But after making just the one appearance, it was mutually agreed to end the loan and send Stutter back to Chelsea.

Stutter is on a contract with Chelsea to 2026.

It's understood management are happy for the striker, 19, to remain with the U21 squad for the remainder of the season.