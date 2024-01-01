Carvalho proud of Brentford wonder goal in Cup win

Brentford are through to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup in midweek.

The Premier League side moved into the next phase with a 3-1 victory over League One Leyton Orient.

One of their summer arrivals, Fabio Carvalho, put in a fantastic display for the home crowd.

After the game, in which he scored a stunning overhead kick, Carvalho said: “I’ve done it in training but not in a game!

"My dad is going to be very happy! It’s about getting in the right areas at the right time and luckily it fell to me.

“I know I’ve got the ability to do things like that.”