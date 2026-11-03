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Nuno Espirito Santo sacked by West Ham as their promotion hopes take a huge hit

Nuno Espirito Santo sacked by West Ham as their promotion hopes take a huge hit
Nuno Espirito Santo sacked by West Ham as their promotion hopes take a huge hitČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Paul Marriott

West Ham United have sacked manager Nuno Espirito Santo after a poor start to the season.

The Hammers dropped to eighth in the Championship table after losing 3-1 to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday evening.

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West Ham, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, were the favourites to bounce straight back up to the top flight, but their ambitions have been cut down after a tricky start.

Sources indicated that David Sullivan, the club’s largest shareholder at the time, wanted to part company with Nuno once West Ham were relegated, and he has now finally pulled the trigger.

West Ham have fallen behind in 10 of their 16 matches in all competitions this season, have conceded 18 goals in 13 games and are six points behind league leaders Middlesbrough.

Despite their failings, West Ham have scored more than any other Championship side with 33 and have the only unbeaten away record in the league with three wins and three draws from their six road trips.

The London Stadium crowd have become increasingly frustrated with Nuno, with fans calling for him to be sacked for several weeks as the side fell further and further down the table.

During the 3-1 defeat against West Brom, supporters were heard chanting "Sacked in the morning" and those shouts have now been proven true.

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