Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Chelsea in talks with Monaco over move for potential Enzo Fernandez replacement

Champions League draw: Arsenal take on Real Madrid, Man City to host PSG

Rafael Leao's preferred destination revealed as Aston Villa and Galatasaray push

Former Arsenal star says Barcola should dodge move to "sick and recovering" Liverpool

Most read on Flashscore News

Holders PSG face tough UCL League Phase as Bayern Munich travel to Old Trafford

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa agree fee for Mbaye, Galatasaray set to sign Leao

Alcaraz and Djokovic handed tricky US Open draws, Swiatek and Rybakina in same quarter

Zabiri makes LaLiga history with stunning Racing Santander hat-trick

Zabiri makes LaLiga history with stunning Racing Santander hat-trick
Zabiri makes LaLiga history with stunning Racing Santander hat-trickPedro Puente Hoyos / EPA / Profimedia

Yassir Zabiri etched his name into LaLiga history with a sensational hat-trick for Racing Santander at El Sardinero.

In a goal-laden first half against Elche, the African put his team ahead in the 15th minute before doubling his effort sixth minutes later.

Advertisement
Advertisement

 

He completed his treble in the 36th minute having been teed up by Inigo Vicente. In the process, he became only the fourth Moroccan player this century to score three goals in a single LaLiga match, joining an exclusive group featuring Youssef En-Nesyri, Youssef El-Arabi and Munir El-Hamdaoui.

Zabiri completed his hat-trick inside the opening 24 minutes, making him the second-earliest African player to score a LaLiga hat-trick this century.

Only Samuel Eto’o has achieved the feat quicker, scoring three times for Barcelona against Almeria in 2008 within the same 24-minute timeframe.

Also, his treble ended a lengthy wait for Racing Santander. His performance marked the club’s first LaLiga hat-trick at El Sardinero since Javi Guerrero scored three against Murcia in 2004.

Mentions
LaLigaYassir ZabiriYoussef En NesyriRacing SantanderElche

Related Articles

Rodri happy with perfect Barcelona start: It’s been a long summer, longer than usual

Rodri comes on for debut as Barcelona ease to La Liga victory over Athletic Club

Atletico Madrid chief remains insistent they will 'never, ever' let Alvarez join Barcelona