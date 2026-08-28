Zabiri makes LaLiga history with stunning Racing Santander hat-trick

Yassir Zabiri etched his name into LaLiga history with a sensational hat-trick for Racing Santander at El Sardinero.

In a goal-laden first half against Elche, the African put his team ahead in the 15th minute before doubling his effort sixth minutes later.

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He completed his treble in the 36th minute having been teed up by Inigo Vicente. In the process, he became only the fourth Moroccan player this century to score three goals in a single LaLiga match, joining an exclusive group featuring Youssef En-Nesyri, Youssef El-Arabi and Munir El-Hamdaoui.

Zabiri completed his hat-trick inside the opening 24 minutes, making him the second-earliest African player to score a LaLiga hat-trick this century.

Only Samuel Eto’o has achieved the feat quicker, scoring three times for Barcelona against Almeria in 2008 within the same 24-minute timeframe.

Also, his treble ended a lengthy wait for Racing Santander. His performance marked the club’s first LaLiga hat-trick at El Sardinero since Javi Guerrero scored three against Murcia in 2004.