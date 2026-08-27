Atletico Madrid chief remains insistent they will 'never, ever' let Alvarez join Barcelona

Atletico Madrid chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin slammed the door on Barcelona's ⁠pursuit of Julian Alvarez on Thursday, accusing the Catalan club of dishonesty and saying the Argentine forward would "never, ever" be sold to ‌them.

Gil Marin delivered a blistering response after Barcelona's president said a day earlier that ‌the club remained "very interested" in signing Alvarez, who Atletico insist is ‌not for sale to their LaLiga rivals.

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Speaking to Spanish broadcaster Movistar Plus after ‌Thursday's Champions League league phase draw, Gil Marin said Atletico were ‌united from top to bottom in refusing to negotiate with Barcelona.

"The truth is that it outrages us even more; we are repulsed by the dishonesty, the lack ‌of ethics, transparency and professionalism, and we can ⁠only insist that we will not ‌negotiate with Barcelona under any circumstances," Gil Marin said.

"I have the support of ​everyone working with me, from shareholders to directors, and the only certain and firm decision is that we will not ​negotiate with Barcelona under any circumstances; you have my word – which is one of the few things I have – the player will most certainly ⁠not be transferred to ​Barcelona."

Barcelona vice-president Rafa Yuste reacted angrily to Gil Marin's remarks.

"It is a lack of manners and respect," Yuste told Movistar. "With those words, they've crossed a red line."

Earlier on Thursday, Atletico's board of directors unanimously backed the club's ‌stance on Alvarez, ruling out talks with Barcelona and saying there was "zero consideration" of a transfer to the Catalan club.

Gil Marin said the situation had affected Alvarez, describing the forward as confused and under pressure.

"Julian is really struggling; there have been people who have set out to deceive and confuse him, and I'm very sorry about that," Gil Marin said.

"I know him and we've been working with him for some time; he's a great professional and footballer, but he's very confused and ‌going through a very difficult time, both personally and professionally."

Asked whether Atletico ​would consider selling Alvarez to another club, Gil Marin said his ‌preference was for the player to remain in Madrid.

"Our intention and my personal dream is for him to stay with us, to remain at Atletico," he said. "To compete amongst the greats, you need great players, and Julian is one.

"If he believes that staying ⁠at Atletico Madrid is no longer ⁠feasible, we will look for ‌an alternative, but it will never, ever be Barcelona."