Rodri happy with perfect Barcelona start: It’s been a long summer, longer than usual

Rodri has made his Barcelona debut as he thrives away from Manchester City following his summer switch.

Barcelona made it two wins from two in La Liga with victory over Athletic Club at Spotify Camp Nou on Thursday night as manager Hansi Flick continues his charge towards defending the league title.

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Raphinha and Fermin Lopez were both on target for the Catalans as they were joined by summer addition Rodri as he entered the game in the 62nd minute.

Barcelona fans were happy to see the World Cup and Ballon d’Or winner following his £65m move from Manchester City and he spoke on the move after the clash.

"Very happy to make my debut. Happy with the win. Two for two," the 30-year-old midfielder said. "It’s important to get into a rhythm and adapt to this great team. First few minutes and good feeling.

"It’s been a long summer, longer than usual. I need to get back into the swing of things quickly. This is where I wanted to be, and I’m happy with how things have turned out. Now it’s time to get to work."

Manager Hansi Flick admitted he was over the moon with Rodri, stating that fans should be thrilled to see more of him.

“Everyone is happy that Rodri is playing with us. He’s the perfect player for us, for our style. Bernal also had a fantastic game,” Flick said.

“I’m not surprised by how excited people are about Rodri.”

Following Rodri’s departure, City have since signed Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille to slide into a midfield who will clash against Barcelona in the Champions League league phase after the two sides were drawn against one another.