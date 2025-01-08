Young stars shine as Barcelona down Athletic to reach Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia

Barcelona booked their place in the Spanish Super Cup final as they eased past Athletic Club at the King Abdullah Sports City, with goals from Gavi (20) and Lamine Yamal (17) sealing a comfortable 2-0 victory over the Basque side.

Belying the current form of both these teams, Hansi Flick’s men dominated the opening stages as they looked to put a disappointing December behind them by inflicting a first defeat in 15 matches on their opponents.

Raphinha was central to everything the Catalan club created, as the Brazilian first tested Unai Simon in the opposition goal with an audacious attempt direct from a free kick, before showing quick feet to start the passage of play that gave his team the lead.

With just over a quarter of an hour gone, the move that Raphinha started was finished by Gavi, as the midfielder tapped home from a low Alejandro Balde cross to net his first goal since returning from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The Barca onslaught continued, with Athletic goalkeeper Simon fortunate to see the ball sail wide of the post after crashing his attempted clearance into Robert Lewandowski, shortly before both Raphinha and Lamine Yamal missed good chances in the space of 10 seconds.

It proved to be the high point of Barca’s first-half domination as Ernesto Valverde’s side enjoyed a resurgence, leading to Inaki Williams continually finding space in the channels, albeit without troubling Wojciech Szczesny in the Barcelona goal.

Any hope of Valverde putting one over the team he led to two LaLiga titles was quickly extinguished shortly after the break, as the Basque side’s sloppy play allowed Yamal to double his team’s lead.

During a scrappy period of play, Athletic players gave away possession cheaply three times and were eventually punished, as Gavi threaded a ball through to the Yamal and the teenage sensation coolly slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

It was a goal that took the roar out of Los Leones, as they offered very little in the closing stages to signal that a comeback was imminent, with a late disallowed Inaki Williams goal giving Barcelona their only nervy moment.

Such was the comfort of Barca’s position, Flick was able to use all his substitutes to rest key players ahead of the final on Sunday, where he will aim to win his first Spanish trophy against either Real Madrid or RCD Mallorca.