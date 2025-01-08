Yamal: New Barcelona contract will soon be signed

Lamine Yamal insists he will soon sign a new contract with Barcelona.

The teen says everything is on track.

Advertisement Advertisement

Yamal told CNN: "I don't know when the contract will be signed, but it will be soon. Barça is the club of my life, I hope to renew and stay as long as possible. I want to play in La Liga and at Barça. Yes, I am going to renew my contract."

The Blaugrana star also spoke about coach Hansi Flick and his management of the dressing room.

"It is true that Flick is a different coach and has a different style of play. We have tried to adapt to what he has told us and I think we are doing well. In 2025 we will give everything to win titles and we want to start with the Super Cup.

"We are going to give everything to make it the best year of our lives."