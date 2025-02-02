Yamal shines as Barcelona defeat Alaves

Barcelona picked up back-to-back LaLiga wins for the first time since early November after a hard-fought 1-0 home victory over strugglers Alaves, who remain rooted inside the drop zone as a result.

Having taken just three minutes to break the deadlock in the 7-1 thumping of Valencia last weekend, Barcelona looked intent on another fast start when, in the fourth minute, Lamine Yamal went on a mesmerising run past five defenders and squared to Raphinha, but the Brazilian dragged his shot narrowly wide.

Momentum was soon halted after a nasty clash of heads between Tomas Conechny and Gavi though, which saw both players substituted after 14 minutes, with the Alavés man taken off on a stretcher.

The resumption of play heralded the visitors dominating the ball, but time after time, Alaves were caught out by the hosts’ offside trap, who didn’t threaten again until a Robert Lewandowski strike which went narrowly wide just before the 30-minute mark.

The first goalbound effort finally arrived in the 43rd minute, when Pedri did well to find space at the edge of the box, but his effort was well caught by Jesus Owono.

The measured tempo of the game continued after the break, and when the first chance arrived, Lewandowski’s accuracy was lacking once more as his header drifted a whisker wide. On the hour mark, Yamal’s curling strike was tipped over by Owono, and from the resulting corner, Barca finally broke the deadlock.

The initial ball in was cleared, but Pedri kept the pressure on with a crossfield pass to Yamal, who sent another volleyed cross towards Lewandowski to fire into the roof of the net for his 30th goal in all competitions this season.

A response from Los Babazorros never materialised, as they failed to have a single attempt in the second half, while Ferran Torres and Fermin Lopez both came close to doubling the hosts’ advantage.

One goal was enough for Hansi Flick’s men in the end to win a 13th league meeting in 15 against the Basque side and close the gap to leaders Real Madrid to four points. Meanwhile, the visitors suffered their first away league defeat under Eduardo Coudet and sit two points shy of safety.