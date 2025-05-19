Tribal Football
Yamal breaks Barcelona record in shirt sales
Chelsea ace Enzo Fernandez 'playing with one eye'
Antonio Conte reveals 'little problems' for Scott McTominay in Napoli title push
Barcelona superkid Lamine Yamal has broken yet another record.

The 17 year-old has smashed Barca's record for shirt sales in the last 24 hours.

Revelo says Yamal's Nike jersey has become the best-selling shirt in a single day in the history of Barca.

Sales have generated an extraordinary revenue of $2.1m in just 24 hours.

At just 17 years old, Yamal has already become an important commercial figure for Barcelona.

His performances on the pitch and his increasingly positive image has established Yamal as a true "poster-boy", leading the Catalan club to want to maximise his potential both in terms of sport and marketing.

