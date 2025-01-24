Mbappe form in stats: Kylian living up to hype at Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé has arrived in LALIGA… and he’s living up to the hype.

After scoring twice in Real Madrid's commanding 4-1 victory over UD Las Palmas on Sunday, the French forward is now the second top scorer in LALIGA EA SPORTS with 12 goals, behind only Robert Lewandowski, who leads the way with 16.

Mbappé's contributions have propelled Real Madrid to the top of the league standings, taking advantage of Atlético de Madrid's shock 1-0 defeat to CD Leganés at Butarque. Across his last ten appearances in all competitions, Mbappé has found the back of the net eight times. Barnstorming form.

His blend of physical power, technical brilliance, and new-found confidence has made him virtually unstoppable. And thanks in no small part to his resurgent form, Real Madrid are cruising at the top of the table, now two points clear of Atlético de Madrid and seven ahead of FC Barcelona and Athletic Club.

Kylian Mbappe LaLiga

18 goals in 30 games for Real Madrid

Since joining Real Madrid this summer, Mbappé has scored an impressive 18 goals in 30 matches, an average of 0.6 goals per game. After a dip in the last months of 2024, his recent performances have seen this rate steadily improve. He’s the club's top scorer this season, ahead of Vini Jr (14 goals in 25 matches) and Jude Bellingham (nine goals in 26 games).

Mbappé is also the only player in the squad to have scored in all three of Real Madrid's finals this season. He netted in the season-opening 2-0 victory over Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup, in the 3-0 win against Pachuca in the Club World Cup final and also scored the first goal in the Spanish Super Cup final, a match Real Madrid ultimately lost 5-2 to archrivals FC Barcelona.

A player who thrives in high-stakes moments, Mbappé is hitting his stride just as the season is reaching a critical phase. Next up for the Frenchman and Real Madrid: Real Valladolid (Saturday, 9pm CET).