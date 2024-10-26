Yamal: Barcelona proved ourselves better than Real Madrid

Barcelona attacker Lamine Yamal was proud of his role in their 4-0 ElClasico triumph at Real Madrid on Saturday night.

Yamal scored to become the youngest ever to do so in an ElClasico.

Advertisement Advertisement

Afterwards, he said: "The team is very happy. In the end, this means three more points in the league... When it comes to celebrating, I just like to enjoy myself and that's it. They were tired, we were comfortable, so we decided to push. We see ourselves as the best team, we always try to prove it.

"Let's keep going like this. They told me that they didn't know I had a right leg... (laughs). In the dressing room we celebrated just enough, we have to keep focusing on the future. I manage the pressure calmly. We have a clear objective. I always think about the team and not just about myself. I think you can see the quality of La Masia.

"We gave everything. We give everything for the shirt. It went very well. Flick is incredible, he has radically changed the dressing room. We have a lot of respect for him, he doesn't have to shout or anything."