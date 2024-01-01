CLASS! Real Madrid announce new Carvajal deal after knee injury confirmed

Real Madrid have announced a serious knee injury for Dani Carvajal - and a new contract.

After being forced off in victory over Villarreal, Real have confirmed the rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament, the external collateral ligament and the popliteal tendon of the right leg.

However, Real also have announced a new deal for the captain to 2026.

The official statement:

"Real Madrid CF announces that, as expected, it has agreed with Dani Carvajal the extension of our player's contract, which remains tied to the club until 30 June 2026.

"Carvajal joined Real Madrid in 2002, when he was just 10 years old, and played in all the categories of our youth system, from Alevín B to Castilla in 2010. On 12 May 2004, he was the protagonist of an iconic image in our history, laying the first stone of the Ciudad Real Madrid alongside the then honorary president Alfredo Di Stéfano.

"He has been part of the first team since 2013 and in the twelve seasons in which he has defended our shirt he has become a legend of Real Madrid and world football.

"With Real Madrid he won 26 titles in 427 matches: 6 Champions Leagues, 5 Club World Cups, 5 European Super Cups, 4 leagues, 2 Copa del Reyes and 4 Spanish Super Cups. Carvajal is one of only five players to have won six European Cups. At Wembley on 1 June, he was named best player in the Champions League final, where Real Madrid won their 15th European Cup.

"Carvajal is also a legend of the Spanish national team, with which he received 50 caps. With the Spain jersey he won 1 European Championship, 1 Nations League, 1 European Under-21 Championship and 1 European Under-19 Championship.

"Real Madrid wants to show him all its support and affection and wishes him a speedy recovery, so that he can enjoy his football on the pitch again as soon as possible."