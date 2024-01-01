Xavi mentor takes aim at Flick: He lacks Barcelona DNA

Xavi's mentor has taken aim at new Barcelona coach Hansi Flick.

Joan Vila, a former Barca player and youth coach, is close to Xavi and has acted as his mentor.

He said of Xavi: "He has been a coach very dear and desired by everyone, he came at a very difficult time and lived a difficult season in a club with very big financial problems. His has been a somewhat troubled stage, not adequate to what he should have had, a true legend.

"Hopefully he can come back someday when Barça works better than it is working now.

"I have spoken to him and he is hurt by this situation, because after retraining on both sides, it was a decision that surprised him. They had mutually decided that there would be continuity and then a unilateral decision was made."

On Flick, Vila also said: "I don't know him, only his past at Bayern and that of the German team. I'm sure he's a top-notch coach, but surely he is not Barça DNA, I would be surprised if he continued this idea because he has not lived it. It is also true that there are not many people who know him and have experienced him.

"When I talk about Barça DNA, it's what home players contribute, they carry it inside and it is difficult to transmit to the players who come from outside. This does not mean that you cannot play with this DNA, but it is another way of playing, training and thinking. Our idea is difficult, but I think it will not be carried out by the new coach."

In closing, Vilà acknowledged, "I have seen this idea born and grow. There were many unbelievers, but our idea is still valid, I have no doubt. But you have to work on it and train it a lot. A great coach said he did not want to have the ball because he did not want to lose it. It is acceptable, but it is not our idea or that of the vast majority of Barça fans."