WOW! Real Madrid chiefs amazed as Mbappe shirt sales break ALL records

Kylian Mbappe is breaking all shirt selling records at Real Madrid after his strip went on sale today.

On Thursday morning, Mbappe's official shirt went on sale ... and in a few hours there is already a delay of a month and a half to receive it.

Advertisement Advertisement

To give you an idea: whoever buys a shirt today may not receive it until the week of his debut at the Bernabéu (August 25, at 5:00 p.m., against Valladolid). Almost a summer of waiting.

Club sources confirm that they are “shocked” and sources from Adidas, the company responsible for production, joke that “a busy summer” is ahead. Both had foreseen, in a normal scenario within what is the 'Mbappé earthquake', a delay of about three weeks, which could be extended up to a month.

Breaking that threshold was unimaginable... and he has more than done it. The club is notifying all purchasers of this situation, in order to be transparent. Production is overwhelmed.

To serve as an example: whoever wants to purchase another player's shirt, such as Fede Valverde's number 8 or Arda Güler's number 15 , will only have to wait 3-4 business days to receive them.

Next Tuesday, Mbappe will be presented to fans at the Santiago Bernabeu. The ceremony will be an all-ticket production, with 80,000 supporters to attend.