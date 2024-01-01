Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

WOW! Real Madrid chiefs amazed as Mbappe shirt sales break ALL records

WOW! Real Madrid chiefs amazed as Mbappe shirt sales break ALL records
WOW! Real Madrid chiefs amazed as Mbappe shirt sales break ALL records
WOW! Real Madrid chiefs amazed as Mbappe shirt sales break ALL recordsAction Plus
Kylian Mbappe is breaking all shirt selling records at Real Madrid after his strip went on sale today.

On Thursday morning, Mbappe's official shirt went on sale ... and in a few hours there is already a delay of a month and a half to receive it. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

To give you an idea: whoever buys a shirt today may not receive it until the week of his debut at the Bernabéu (August 25, at 5:00 p.m., against Valladolid). Almost a summer of waiting.  

Club sources confirm that they are “shocked” and sources from Adidas, the company responsible for production, joke that “a busy summer” is ahead. Both had foreseen, in a normal scenario within what is the 'Mbappé earthquake', a delay of about three weeks, which could be extended up to a month.

Breaking that threshold was unimaginable... and he has more than done it. The club is notifying all purchasers of this situation, in order to be transparent. Production is overwhelmed.

To serve as an example: whoever wants to purchase another player's shirt, such as Fede Valverde's number 8 or Arda Güler's number 15 , will only have to wait 3-4 business days to receive them.

Next Tuesday, Mbappe will be presented to fans at the Santiago Bernabeu. The ceremony will be an all-ticket production, with 80,000 supporters to attend.

Mentions
LaLigaMbappe KylianReal Madrid
Related Articles
Mbappe on Euros exit: I wasn't good
Kolo Muani: France must do more to help Mbappe
Mbappe: I'm not joining Real Madrid to continue Ronaldo's story