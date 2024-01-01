Mbappe on Euros exit: I wasn't good

France forward Kylian Mbappe has admitted that he had a miserable Euro 2024.

The Real Madrid-bound striker has been extremely self-critical of his displays for Les Bleus throughout the tournament in Germany.

Advertisement Advertisement

Mbappe, whose team lost 2-1 to Spain in the semi final, felt that his Euro 2024 campaign was a failure.

“In football you’re good or not good. I wasn’t good,” he said to reporters post-game.

“My Euros was a failure.

“I wanted to be European champion… I will now go on holiday.

“I will rest well, it will do me a lot of good, then I will get ready to start a new life. There's a lot to do.”