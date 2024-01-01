Mbappe: I'm not joining Real Madrid to continue Ronaldo's story

Kylian Mbappe says he's not joining Real Madrid to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mbappe insists he wants to make his own story with Los Merengues.

He said, "I just want to continue my path.

"I am lucky to have the opportunity to live my dream playing for Real Madrid. But I am not going there to write the rest of the story... Cristiano's story.

"What he has done there is unique. I also hope to do something unique in Madrid, but it will be completely different."

Mbappe also stated: "I have never felt envy, I just want to admire the greatness of a unique player. There will be no two like him. He made history, inspired generations, his resume speaks for itself and he reinvented himself."