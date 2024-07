Wolfsburg in Real Madrid contact for Alvaro

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Rodriguez is set to be on the move this summer.

Real Madrid are seeking to send the young Uruguay international away on-loan next season.

VfL Wolfsburg have made their approach, while Getafe are also in contact for the youngster.

Marca says Real are open to a loan for Alvaro, though could also sell the striker with a buy-back option included.

Alvaro will be allowed to move on with Real set to welcome new strikers Kylian Mbappe and Endrick.