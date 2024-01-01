Williams ends Athletic Bilbao exit claims with new number announcement

Tribal Football
Nico Williams has further pledged his commitment to Athletic Bilbao for the new season.

The Spain attacker has continued to be linked with Barcelona since the end of the Euros last month.

However, after declaring his plans to stay with Athletic last week, Williams has further proved his commitment today.

In a video, it's been confirmed Williams will wear the No10 shirt this coming season. Williams takes the number from Iker Muniain after his departure this summer.

Williams stated: “I asked Muni for 10 and I am very proud to be able to wear that number and make history like he has done."

