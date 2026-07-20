Barcelona plan instant talks with World Cup hero Ferran Torres

Barcelona officials are planning immediate contract talks with Ferran Torres following his heroics in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Torres came off the bench to score an extra time winner in New Jersey, as Luis de la Fuente's team edged out a 1-0 victory over 2022 champions Argentina, to claim a second world crown in their history.

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The squad have arrived back in Madrid ahead of planned celebrations in the Spanish capital with Torres right at the heart of the party.

At club level, the 26-year-old remains a vital part of Hansi Flick's plans, after scoring 21 goals in all competitions last season as part of back-to-back LaLiga title wins.

However, as he enters into the final year of his contract in Barcelona, PSG are reportedly considering an offer to bring him to Paris as Flick remains non-committal over his role as a starter in 2026/27 despite Robert Lewandowski's exit.

Barcelona are hoping to wait until September to tie up a contract extension, as per Mundo Deportivo, as that keeps them within the Financial Fair Play rules for the current transfer window.

The Catalan giants are also required to pay Manchester City around £8M, if Torres signs, as per an agreement put in place following his original move from the Etihad Stadium back in 2021.