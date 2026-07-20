Liverpool have reportedly registered their interest in Spain World Cup hero and Barcelona forward Ferran Torres.

The 26-year-old didn’t start the World Cup final but was the deciding factor, scoring the eventual winner as Spain beat Argentina 1-0 in extra time.

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Torres’ Barcelona future remains in the air with the LaLiga champions looking to bring in a marque striker signing, namely Julian Alvarez from rivals Atletico Madrid.

According to L’Équipe journalist Tanzi Loïc, Premier League Liverpool have registered an interest in Torres, who’s contract at Barcelona will expire next summer.

Andoni Iraola’s side aren’t the only ones interested, however, reigning French and Champions League champions PSG are also keen.