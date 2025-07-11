Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd accept Juventus offer for Sancho
Why Chelsea's decision to allow Noni Madueke to join Arsenal seems strange
Branthwaite's incredible release clause revealed after Man Utd bid was rejected
Man Utd complete the signing of Southampton teenager after over a year of scouting

WHOAH! Barcelona attempt to wreck Sevilla deal for Costa - in middle of medical

Carlos Volcano
WHOAH! Barcelona attempt to wreck Sevilla deal for Costa - in middle of medical
WHOAH! Barcelona attempt to wreck Sevilla deal for Costa - in middle of medicalSevilla
Barcelona have failed with a cheeky move to wreck Sevilla's plans for Alex Costa.

The Ponferradina striker is signing for Sevilla, though Barca made an attempt to rumble the deal this week. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Indeed, the LaLiga champions made their attempt as Costa was undergoing his medical, reports Estadio Deportivo.

Sevilla and Ponferradina had agreed a fee for Costa ahead of his medical this week - and just as he was undergoing tests, a call came in from Barca to his agents about pulling out of the transfer and moving to Cataluyna.

Costa, however, couldn't be tempted, with Sevila offering a stronger first team path than Barca. The 22 year-old will initially be registered with Sevilla B, but has been assured he will be given every chance to work his way into new senior coach Matias Almeyda's plans.

In contrast, Barca saw Costa strictly as a player for Barca Atletic. 

Mentions
LaLigaBarcelonaPonferradinaSevillaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona discuss raid on Bodo/Glimt for teen Hansen
Hansi Flick gives Rashford the "green light" to move from Man Utd to Barcelona
DONE DEAL? Barcelona reach terms for NK Kustosija superkid Chelfi