WHOAH! Barcelona attempt to wreck Sevilla deal for Costa - in middle of medical

Barcelona have failed with a cheeky move to wreck Sevilla's plans for Alex Costa.

The Ponferradina striker is signing for Sevilla, though Barca made an attempt to rumble the deal this week.

Indeed, the LaLiga champions made their attempt as Costa was undergoing his medical, reports Estadio Deportivo.

Sevilla and Ponferradina had agreed a fee for Costa ahead of his medical this week - and just as he was undergoing tests, a call came in from Barca to his agents about pulling out of the transfer and moving to Cataluyna.

Costa, however, couldn't be tempted, with Sevila offering a stronger first team path than Barca. The 22 year-old will initially be registered with Sevilla B, but has been assured he will be given every chance to work his way into new senior coach Matias Almeyda's plans.

In contrast, Barca saw Costa strictly as a player for Barca Atletic.