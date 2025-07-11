Barcelona discuss raid on Bodo/Glimt for teen Hansen

Barcelona are planning a raid on the Norwegian transfer market.

Barca are taking a close look at Bodo/Glimt prospect Mikkel Bro Hansen.

Advertisement Advertisement

Just 16, Hansen has already featured at senior level in Cup games for Bodo/Glimt this past season.

Impressively, Hansen has scored two hat-tricks in local Cup games, catching the eye of Barca scouts.

Mundo Deportivo says the LaLiga champions are now actively discussing whether to move to the teen this summer, or keep a watching brief.