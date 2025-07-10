DONE DEAL? Barcelona reach terms for NK Kustosija superkid Chelfi

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Barcelona have reached an agreement for Croatian superkid Lovro Chelfi.

The 18 year-old NK Kustosija midfielder is set to join Barca, reports Sport.

Chelfi will move to Barca for €300,000, with NK Kustosija holding 50 per cent of his registration. The fee can rise to €2m based on appearances and success.

The prospect will initially be registered with Juliano Belletti's Barca Atletic.

Barca will have two years to decide whether to buy the other 50% of the Croatian starlet's rights.

Chelfi, who will sign until 2027, will have a buyout clause exceeding €20m. 

