DONE DEAL? Barcelona reach terms for NK Kustosija superkid Chelfi

DONE DEAL? Barcelona reach terms for NK Kustosij superkid Chelfi

Barcelona have reached an agreement for Croatian superkid Lovro Chelfi.

The 18 year-old NK Kustosija midfielder is set to join Barca, reports Sport.

Chelfi will move to Barca for €300,000, with NK Kustosija holding 50 per cent of his registration. The fee can rise to €2m based on appearances and success.

The prospect will initially be registered with Juliano Belletti's Barca Atletic.

Barca will have two years to decide whether to buy the other 50% of the Croatian starlet's rights.

Chelfi, who will sign until 2027, will have a buyout clause exceeding €20m.