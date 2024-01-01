Chelsea make first bid for Atletico Madrid striker Omorodion

Chelsea have made an offer to Atletico Madrid for 20-year-old Spanish striker Samu Omorodion.

The Blues are eager to secure the young La Liga forward for a modest fee.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per the BBC, talks did take place, while a £34 million offer was ultimately turned down.

While Atleti have not stated they will refuse to sell, they do not want to part with Omorodion.

The Madrid-based club are hoping that he can become a regular starter in the near future.

Chelsea are also chasing Aston Villa's 20-year-old Colombian Jhon Duran in the off-season.