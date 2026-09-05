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'We need his goals' - Marcos Llorente admits Atletico Madrid are missing Julian Alvarez

'We need his goals' - Marcos Llorente admits Atletico Madrid are missing Julian Alvarez
'We need his goals' - Marcos Llorente admits Atletico Madrid are missing Julian AlvarezREUTERS

Marcos Llorente admitted that Atletico Madrid need Julian Alvarez's goals following their 3-0 LaLiga defeat to Athletic Club on Saturday (September 5).

Alvarez, 26, spent the summer angling for a move to LaLiga rivals Barcelona, a move that Atletico Madrid refused to sanction.

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The Argentina international has since returned to the fold under Diego Simeone, coming off the bench in two of their four league games so far.

Simeone brought him on for the final 31 minutes of the 3-0 defeat to Athletic Club, but with his side already 2-0 down, Alvarez had little impact.

Speaking to ESPN after the game, midfielder Llorente admitted that Atletico need the striker to get back to his best.

"He (Julian) is a very important player for us," Llorente said. 

"He knows it. He'll come in little by little, and the sooner the better, because we need his goals. We have to support him so he's at 100% soon."

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LaLigaJulian AlvarezMarcos LlorenteDiego SimeoneAtl. MadridAth Bilbao

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