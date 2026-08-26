Simeone offers key update as Julian Alvarez misses Atletico Madrid training

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Argentina striker Julian Alvarez.
Argentina striker Julian Alvarez.Profimedia

Atletico Madrid could be without star striker Julian Alvarez for the weekend LaLiga trip to Sevilla on August 29th.

The Argentina international remains at the centre of a transfer storm ahead of the final days of the summer window after declaring his desire to leave Madrid during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Atletico club president Enrique Cerezo has previously confirmed Barcelona have not been 'up to the job' of making a suitable offer and completing a transfer for the former Manchester City striker.

Arsenal are still in the running to wrap up a deal, but time is running out, as both Diego Simeone and Cerezo look to keep him in the Spanish capital.

Alvarez was given a mixed reception after coming off the bench in last weekend's 2-2 home LaLiga draw with Villarreal and the club opted against him applauding the Atleti fans at full-time.

The 26-year-old missed today's training session due to illness and Simeone insisted the situation remans unchanged.

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LaLigaJulian AlvarezDiego SimeoneAtl. MadridBarcelonaFootball transfers

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