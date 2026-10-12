Julian Nagelsmann blocked from quickfire Bundesliga return after Germany exit

Former Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann could be on course for a new job just four months after leaving his post as national team head coach.

The four-time champions were dumped out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a penalty shootout defeat to Paraguay in the Round of 32.

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Following talks with the DFB, Nagelsmann resigned from his post, and ex-Liverpool chief Jurgen Klopp has since replaced him.

However, Nagelsmann's stock remains high within German football, after two seasons at RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich, before taking the Germany job in 2023.

RB Leipzig boss Martin Demichelis is under some pressure, after a mixed start to the 2026/27 campaign, but Red Bull football chief Roger Schmidt has confirmed there is no current plan to replace the Argentinian with Nagelsmann.

"These rumours are normal these days. In football, you have to address such issues when you lose games.

"We far from looking to change coach."F