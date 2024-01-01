WATCH: Aidoo makes emotional playing return with Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo coach Claudio Giraldez was delighted seeing the players' reaction to Joseph Aidoo's comeback yesterday.

The defender featured for 15 minutes in the preseason friendly win against Gil Vicente. Aidoo is back after an extended period out with injury.

Advertisement Advertisement

Giraldez said, "We have to go calmly. He already had 15 minutes, he is doing things very well and with good feelings. I am very happy for him and that he feels like a footballer again, I hope he takes steps forward and we don't have to stop this progression looking for his best level."

He added, "We have to take steps forward in concentration and competitiveness, as the competition approaches. There are always things to improve but we're taking the right steps."