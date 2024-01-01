Celta Vigo coach Giraldez happy counting on Iglesias, Sotelo

Tribal Football
Celta Vigo coach Giraldez happy counting on Iglesias, SoteloTribalfootball
Celta Vigo coach Claudio Giraldez has welcomed new signing Borja Iglesias.

The Real Betis striker has joined on a season-long loan.

Giraldez said, "I am a defender of competitiveness among all and we have many players in different positions to increase the level among us and it would be good news if they (his strikers) scored goals. 

"If everything goes well, Borja will start to have minutes on Wednesday. He didn't do it against Sporting because he hadn't had any training with us."

On Hugo Sotelo, he added:  "I'm happy that he's with us. It's good for him to accumulate minutes for our dynamic."

