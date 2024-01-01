Tribal Football
Most Read
Marseille hand Greenwood coveted shirt number
Ex-Real Madrid midfielder Enzo Zidane facing early retirement
Chelsea prepared to sell Sanchez
Man Utd willing to bid big for PSG starlet Simons

Iglesias delighted making Celta Vigo return

Iglesias delighted making Celta Vigo return
Iglesias delighted making Celta Vigo return
Iglesias delighted making Celta Vigo returnTribalfootball
Borja Iglesias is delighted with his move to Celta Vigo.

The striker has returned to Celta on-loan from Real Betis.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Borja said, "I am very happy and proud to be here. A few years ago I had to leave and to live this moment is very special and very important, since I was a child and also as a professional footballer. Thank you for the support and the love of all the people at the club, who helped convince me, although I was already almost convinced, and also my family and friends.

"I hope to return all this love with a lot of work and enthusiasm and I hope we live an exciting season, which I think we deserve. all."

He also said: "I am very excited. When I arrived this morning I had the feeling of not having left. It is a very special place because at Celta I fulfilled my dream of making my debut in LaLiga, even though it was very ephemeral and I always had the thought of being able to really be here."

Mentions
LaLigaIglesias BorjaCelta VigoBetisFootball Transfers
Related Articles
IN DETAIL: Iglesias' move to Celta Vigo from Real Betis
Celta Vigo coach Giraldez: Players know we must sell; but Iglesias...?
DONE DEAL: Real Betis sign Racing Ferrol winger Losada