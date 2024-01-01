Iglesias delighted making Celta Vigo return

Borja Iglesias is delighted with his move to Celta Vigo.

The striker has returned to Celta on-loan from Real Betis.

Advertisement Advertisement

Borja said, "I am very happy and proud to be here. A few years ago I had to leave and to live this moment is very special and very important, since I was a child and also as a professional footballer. Thank you for the support and the love of all the people at the club, who helped convince me, although I was already almost convinced, and also my family and friends.

"I hope to return all this love with a lot of work and enthusiasm and I hope we live an exciting season, which I think we deserve. all."

He also said: "I am very excited. When I arrived this morning I had the feeling of not having left. It is a very special place because at Celta I fulfilled my dream of making my debut in LaLiga, even though it was very ephemeral and I always had the thought of being able to really be here."