Vinicius Jr scores hat-trick as Real Madrid thrash Osasuna

Vinicius Junior was the man to lift Real Madrid out of their recent slump with the Brazilian netting a hat-trick in a dominant 4-0 win over Osasuna.

Following a challenging few weeks, with critics pointing out just how disjointed Madrid have looked this season, Carlo Ancelotti’s men were in desperate need to put on a performance in front of the home crowd.

Following a subdued start, Los Blancos were dealt not one but a double blow in the form of injuries to Rodrygo and Eder Militao, with the Brazilian duo replaced before the half-hour mark.

But despite their up-and-down campaign, individual brilliance has provided moments of awe, and Vinicius Junior delivered one right on time, as he picked up the ball on the left flank, cut inside and thumped the ball home.

With the deadlock broken, Real started to ooze confidence, and Jude Bellingham added a second goal before the break. A sublime long ball from debutant Raul Asencio sent the Englishman through on goal, and the bounce allowed Bellingham to lift the ball over the onrushing Sergio Herrera for his first goal of the season.

Ancelotti was dealt another injury below as Lucas Vazquez was forced off during the interval, but with his side two goals to the good, the shackles were off as his players went in search of a third goal.

That moment almost arrived within minutes of the restart, as Kylian Mbappe picked out Vinicius in the box, but the Brazilian steered his effort wide of the right post.

After being snubbed by the Ballon d'Or, Vinicius knew his displays on the pitch would prove any doubters wrong, and he more than did that in the second half by completing his hat-trick.

The Brazilian’s second goal came on 60 minutes after he raced through on goal from a quick counter and rounded Herrera before slotting into an empty net.

The treble was then secured after Brahim Diaz squared the ball for the Brazilian to register his first La Liga hat-trick since May 2022.

Carlo Ancelotti took the moment to give goalscorers Vinicius and Bellingham a rest for the remaining quarter-hour, and Madrid coasted through the final 15 minutes, as Osasuna failed to lay a glove on their opponents throughout the contest – indeed, they had just one measly off-target attempt in the 90 minutes.

The win keeps Madrid within touching distance of Barcelona while Los Rojillos remain in fifth but with those below having a game in hand.

See all the match stats here.