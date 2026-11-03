Real Madrid vs AEK Athens: Confirmed team news as Mourinho seeks to continue perfect start

Real Madrid make their way to the OPAP Arena to take on AEK Athens as their Champions League campaign continues.

The Spanish giants are currently fourth in the overall Champions League table, picking up nine points from three matches, while rivals AEK Athens are 29th in the division on just three points.

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Jose Mourinho’s side has been almost flawless since the start of the campaign, with 12 wins in 14 competitive fixtures. They seek another three points away from home in what looks to be a simple game on paper.

Real Madrid vs AEK Athens team news

AEK Athens will be without Thomas Strakosha (hand), Joao Mario (illness) and Lazaros Rota (illness).

Real Madrid vs AEK Athens predicted line-ups

AEK Athens: Brignoli, Pilios, Relvas, Moukoudi, Rota, Mario, Marin, Arriaga, Majer, Varga, Jovic

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carreras, Rudiger, Huijsen, Dumfries, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Bellingham, Diomande, Vinicius, Mbappe

Real Madrid vs AEK Athens kick-off time

Both sides will clash for a 17:45 kick-off, UK time at the OPAP Arena.

Form

Real Madrid: WWWWW

AEK Athens: WLLWL

Key stats

Real Madrid have scored 10 goals in their first three Champions League matches and have won six consecutive matches in all competitions.

AEK have lost four of their last five matches in all competitions, scoring eight goals without conceding in their last two listed home league matches.

Madrid have scored 15 goals across their last five matches in all competitions.