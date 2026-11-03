Mourinho sends heartfelt condolences after De Miguel tragedy

Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho said on Tuesday the tragic death of Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel following a heavy on-pitch collision was "shocking".

Tenerife's De Miguel died earlier on Tuesday after being put in intensive care on Monday.

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The 30-year-old was clattered by Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono in a Spanish second division match, which was subsequently abandoned.

Spanish media said De Miguel suffered cardiac arrest and was resuscitated, before his death the next day in hospital.

Madrid held a minute's silence before training on Tuesday in honour of De Miguel.

"I think it's something very shocking for the world in general, so imagine for the world of football, for people like us who are on the pitch competing every day," Mourinho told reporters.

"It's hard, it's sad. Obviously, all our words and feelings go out to the family and friends of the player who passed away, and I also think this has to be a very, very, very difficult moment for the other player (Owono) involved in the situation.

"It's sad for everyone."

Equatorial Guinea goalkeeper Owono had raced into the middle of the pitch to try and clear the ball, colliding with De Miguel. The Andorra stopper was sent off.

Mourinho's Real Madrid face AEK Athens in the Champions League on Wednesday. Los Blancos have three wins from three so far in the league phase.

The veteran Portuguese coach said winger Vinicius Junior would start, amid a four-match domestic suspension.

Yan Diomande has excelled in Vinicius's absence, while Brahim Diaz, Arda Guler and Endrick are also competing for minutes in Madrid's star-studded attack, which also features France superstar Kylian Mbappe and England's Jude Bellingham.

Mourinho insisted that having so many talented players was no issue.

"We have a lot of quality players - having many players is never a problem for me, the problem is having few," said Mourinho.

"The problem is not having options. Having many is good. Diomande is a player who can play on both wings, Brahim is a player who can play on both wings, Endrick more on the right but also on the left.

"Vini, of all of them, is the one who is best suited to play on the wing, on the left wing. We know that."