Villarreal veteran Albiol: Maldini went to 41, I want to go to 45

Villarreal veteran Raul Albiol says he has no plans for retirement.

The defender, 39, admits he draws inspiration from AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini.

Albiol said: “I want to play until I’m 45 but I don’t know if I’ll be able to. I’m taking it year by year, I feel good, I’m happy because I’m healthy and injury-free. I’m working to be in good shape because football today is very demanding. The most important thing for me is the team, that it meets the objective of returning to Europe.

"In my case, I’ll help as much as possible on and off the pitch, but then I don’t know what will happen. I think about enjoying every game because I know that time goes by and it’s not forever. We’ll see what we do later.”

He also said: “When you’re young, you have time to recover from any injury, years ahead of you. At a certain age everything is more delicate, so it’s more important to avoid them. That’s why I only ask to be well, the rest is my job. You don’t know if every game will be the last one in San Mamés, in Anoeta… stadiums that you’ve visited for many years.

"I enjoy every moment of what makes me happy. If I am here it is because I have a passion for this sport and that is why I continue."

Albiol added: “Maldini played until he was 41 and I want to play until I am 45. In Italy it is different, many players reach 40 years old, like Totti, Maldini. It is seen as more normal, in Spain less so. It is seeing myself capable of competing, maintaining the ambition, that will mark whether I continue, whether I maintain the level of demand. If not, I will stop.”