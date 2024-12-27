Leonardo: AC Milan have failed to replace Maldini

Former AC Milan sports chief Leonardo says management have missed the influence of former technical director Paolo Maldini.

Leonardo says Milan have failed to replace Maldini since his sacking last year.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told the Supernova podcast: “I’m biased, I’m a good friend of Paolo. I have known him for 25 years. I certainly see everything with a positive eye. But Paolo and Milan… These stories are very rare.

"But it’s not just for that. Not only did he have a brilliant career as a player, Paolo in five years – and I was there when we returned to Milan with Elliott – managed to create such a positive environment.

“Suddenly, they managed to fight for everything they previously couldn’t, and it put everyone in the same boat: he won a Scudetto and reached the semi-final of the Champions League. It’s not just the results, it’s also the way it was done. People were involved in the project, it was a healthy thing,” he stated.