Leonardo: AC Milan have failed to replace Maldini
Leonardo says Milan have failed to replace Maldini since his sacking last year.
He told the Supernova podcast: “I’m biased, I’m a good friend of Paolo. I have known him for 25 years. I certainly see everything with a positive eye. But Paolo and Milan… These stories are very rare.
"But it’s not just for that. Not only did he have a brilliant career as a player, Paolo in five years – and I was there when we returned to Milan with Elliott – managed to create such a positive environment.
“Suddenly, they managed to fight for everything they previously couldn’t, and it put everyone in the same boat: he won a Scudetto and reached the semi-final of the Champions League. It’s not just the results, it’s also the way it was done. People were involved in the project, it was a healthy thing,” he stated.