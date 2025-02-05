Villarreal sports director Tena: Baena and Foyth didn't want to leave

Villarreal sports director Miguel Ángel Tena says they have no doubt over the commitment of Alex Baena and Juan Foyth.

Argentine defender Foyth was a target for Aston Villa in January, while winger Baena was a target for Al-Ahli.

Advertisement Advertisement

Tena said today at Taj Buchanan's presentation: “When you have great players, you know that there will be clubs interested in them. We were clear that both Alex and Juan did not want to leave here. So knowing that, we were also clear that it was not the time to leave mid-season in winter. In both cases we are calm because we were aware that they did not want to leave.

“They have a contract. They are two players who are highly regarded by the club. They are two players who we have a lot of affection for. They are two very important players and it is a pride to be able to enjoy them. Once the transfer market is over, we will have meetings with the coaching staff to see what we do with these players in the future. Both players want to continue at Villarreal.”

On Buchanan, Tena stated: “He is a player we were interested in at the end of last season. In the end, he decided to accept the offer from Inter Milan. We had a major injury in that position, that of Ilias Akhomach. We spoke to him and he was willing to come to our club. We reached an agreement and now we have him with us."