Villarreal president Roig takes aim at Setien as pay dispute rumbles on

Villarreal president Fernando Roig has taken fresh aim at former coach Quique Setien.

The two parties are in a legal battle over outstanding wages Setien insists he is owed.

Roig said, "He is awaiting trial because he has a totally different point of view and we. But I would only make one conclusion: How many coaches have passed through Villarreal and how many have had problems with Villarreal?

"And how many clubs have had problems with Quique? You have to put the balance and see. The judge who dictates what he sees fit.

"We think we are right."

He also told DAZN: "I don't know how many this man has trained. Look how many problems he has had with those. And each one can judge."

