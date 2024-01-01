Barcelona coach Flick: Injuries are no excuse (full Villarreal press Q&A)

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick insists injuries cannot be used as an excuse ahead of Sunday's trip to Villarreal.

Barca go into the game after their first defeat of the season at Champions League opponents AS Monaco. In his LaLiga preview on Friday, Flick wasn't seeking to hide behind their injury crisis.

The Monaco match:

"We analysed everything and saw positive aspects. It's true that we lost. We have to keep working with the same logic and approach the match in a positive way. Villarreal is the third highest scoring team, they are strong in defence and we have to be focused. They play very well, but we will have many options."

Physical wear and tear?

"When we started the season I said there would be no excuses. We will be able to manage the game, although with caution with some players who are carrying a lot of work. Tomorrow we will manage this, although I am sure that those who come out will be 100%. The medical team is helping us and we are being especially careful with Cubarsi, who has recovered."

Marc Casado and Pedri:

"I think they can start. Marc was in pain, but yesterday he felt much better and I think he will be able to play alongside Pedri. We have been very cautious, but I hope they will be 100% tomorrow."

Great start to the season:

"When you are positive you always think you are going to win. After the first three games we have seen results that help us to have more confidence in the idea. We lost against Monaco, but we defended very well with nine outfield players. We had problems when a player gave 80%. We showed how we can play well again against Villarreal and it has to do with the players' self-confidence. That's what I like about Spanish football, that all teams want the ball."

Eric Garcia's red card at Monaco:

"I've spoken to him, because he knows the situation we're in. He likes to be a centre-back, but right now we need him as a '6'. We have to think about the team and he's done very well in training."

Gavi and Frenkie de Jong's recoveries:

"It's not our plan to bring them back right now. I always focus on those who can play, those who are available. Frenkie is recovering well. The situation hasn't been easy and the same goes for Gavi. They have a lot of quality, but they need time."

Signings:

"I don't think about it. We have a great team and we have shown that. Every season it's the same, there are weeks when several players are lost, but as a coach it's something you have to accept. Now we have to focus on those who are available to prepare them for the next game."

Ansu Fati:

"When you come back from an injury you have to adapt. We have good communication with him and the medical team to give him the opportunity. He needs minutes to come back. We are going carefully, but what we have been able to see is that he is already at another level and that he can help us a lot."

Players strike:

"FIFA has to take care of the players. We all like to see players at their best and that's why I think the number of matches should be reduced."

Marc-Andre ter Stegen:

"One of his strengths is being able to play with the ball at his feet, that's his style of play. He has admitted to making a mistake, but I make mistakes, you make mistakes, we all make mistakes, he's human. I hope that next time he has his instructions clear, but for me it's water under the bridge."

Alejandro Balde:

"He's very important for the team. I think he can improve in some situations, but he's always involved and the players always look for him. I love him on an offensive level. He has a lot of room for improvement. He's played in games that haven't been easy, but he's a great player and I think he'll be back in the national team. He has to keep working and improving in training."