Villarreal prepare first bid for RB Salzburg defender Solet

RB Salzburg defender Oumar Solet is interesting Villarreal.

Villarreal are preparing to make an offer for the Frenchman.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "EXCL: Villarreal open talks with RB Salzburg for centre back Omar Solet as initial proposal is ready.

"Negotiations ongoing for fee around €8.5m plus add-ons, personal terms to be discussed."

Soulet's contract with RB Salzburg expires in the summer of 2025.