Getafe coach Bordalas praises players after Villarreal draw

Getafe coach Jose Bordalas was pleased after their 1-1 draw at Villarreal.

Mauro Arambarri struck an 87th minute penalty for Getafe to cancel out Santi Comesana's opener for the hosts. Afterwards, Bordalas insisted the penalty was deserved.

Assessment:

“They gave their all, we have to congratulate them, we faced a great Villarreal, they have shown that at the start of the championship, it is a point of great merit against a great rival at home, we had 35 very good minutes, we played on Villarreal's field and we lacked that accuracy in the final pass and that calm that we have been experiencing.

"They went ahead in a very decisive minute, but the team did not break down. We took risks and they have quality and speed, they had occasions in which David was incredible. The team tried until the penalty that we managed to equalize and get a fair point.”

Penalty:

“I think it was a very clear penalty, I have no doubt, no one can doubt it.”

Impressing away from home:

“I am satisfied because in all the games, not just away from home, the team has competed and given everything. We lack that quality in the final metres, that overflow that other teams have. We try to improve it, the boys work well, there are young boys who work well, we are very happy with the performance, with the squad, which nobody can ignore, which is short and with few alternatives. We trust that the team will continue to grow and we will get good results.”

Pressing Parejo and Baena early:

"They are two players of the highest level, Parejo is incredible, a playmaker, a sensational footballer, there was no other way than to be close. If you let him, we have seen it, he is capable of creating that superiority."