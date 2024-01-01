Tribal Football
Baena will leave Villarreal for only one club
LaLiga
Villarreal winger Alex Baena will only leave for one club, it has been revealed.

Atlético Madrid are looking at the 23-year-old ahead of next season.

However, Villarreal do not want to sell their star and are expected to refer all suitors to his €60m buyout clause.

Now Sport says Baena is not interested in a move to Atlético Madrid.

The 23-year-old only wants to leave Villarreal if it means he can secure a transfer to Barcelona.

Barcelona is said to be Baena's dream club. He will also turn down English interest to leave him free for the Catalans next year.

