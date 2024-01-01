Baena will leave Villarreal for only one club

Villarreal winger Alex Baena will only leave for one club, it has been revealed.

Atlético Madrid are looking at the 23-year-old ahead of next season.

However, Villarreal do not want to sell their star and are expected to refer all suitors to his €60m buyout clause.

Now Sport says Baena is not interested in a move to Atlético Madrid.

The 23-year-old only wants to leave Villarreal if it means he can secure a transfer to Barcelona.

Barcelona is said to be Baena's dream club. He will also turn down English interest to leave him free for the Catalans next year.