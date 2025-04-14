Tribal Football
Most Read
Cunha infuriates Wolves fans with social media post
Bayer Leverkusen chief Carro nervous about Xabi: I wish Arsenal had beaten Real Madrid
France stars split on Pogba's next move
Real Madrid, Man City join Liverpool watching Bayer Leverkusen midfielder

Villarreal matchwinner Perez: I expected those Real Betis boos

Carlos Volcano
Villarreal matchwinner Perez: I expected those Real Betis boos
Villarreal matchwinner Perez: I expected those Real Betis boosLaLiga
Villarreal matchwinner Ayoze Perez shrugged off the jeers after victory at former club Real Betis on Sunday.

Perez struck for the 2-1 win as he was barracked by home fans throughout the game.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The striker said afterwards: "It was something I expected, because since I left, that's what I've received . There were a lot of lies told after my departure, so I imagined this situation would happen, but above all, there's the crest, Real Betis, and its fans.

"I have very good memories, I was happy here, and I had a very good opportunity. That's what I'll take away."

Perez added, "My intention was to stay here, but football and life separated our paths, and that's it. I'm happy to see the manager and my former teammates again. We're going our separate ways, but we're doing quite well, and that's what matters. I was very happy here, I insist.

"There have been disrespectful acts that shouldn't be normalized in the world of football , but as I say, I'm left with the affection and good memories."

 

Mentions
LaLigaPerez AyozeVillarrealBetis
Related Articles
Villarreal interested in Las Palmas loanee Bajcetic
Villarreal fight back to beat Real Betis in European chase
Pellegrini makes clear Real Betis plans for next season