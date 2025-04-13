Villarreal fight back to beat Real Betis in European chase

Villarreal recorded a fifth successive away win over Real Betis, as the Yellow Submarine came from behind to win 2-1 and claim a crucial three points in the battle for LaLiga’s European places.

With both teams well aware that the result could be seismic in the race for Europe, a cagey first half was to be expected. However, there was plenty of attacking intent in an entertaining first 45 minutes.

The match couldn’t have started much better for the home side, as they went ahead in fine fashion with only three minutes on the clock, when a high clearance from Villarreal landed just outside the area.

That allowed Aitor Ruibal to strike a stunning volley, which beat Luiz Júnior at his near post to leave players and supporters alike aghast in disbelief.

Ruibal celebrates his opener

The Yellow Submarine needed to weather the storm after this early setback – and to their credit, they did just that before striking back with the half-hour approaching.

After a corner had resulted in a scramble inside the area with a couple of blocked efforts and failed attempts to clear, the ball found its way to Thierno Barry, and the striker was able to direct his shot past numerous bodies, finding the net to draw the visitors level with their first shot on target.

Having battled to get back into the contest, the away side truly silenced a packed Estadio Benito Villamarín when they completed the turnaround three minutes into the second half.

A pinpoint ball upfield from Dani Parejo found Ayoze Pérez inside the area, and the Spaniard controlled it well before shooting between the legs of Adrián to give Villarreal the lead.

Having set up the goal, Parejo then nearly scored one of his own, when his effort from the edge of the area came back off the right post.

Betis needed some inspiration to get themselves back into the game, and they thought they’d have a chance to equalise from the penalty spot when Logan Costa was adjudged to have fouled Giovani Lo Celso.

Match stats

However, after being sent to the pitchside monitor, referee Juan Pulido overturned his initial decision, much to the despair of the home fans.

In turn, their team proved unable to find an equaliser and slipped to a potentially costly defeat, which saw them leapfrogged into fifth by Villarreal, though they still have seven league games to put it right.

Meanwhile, Villarreal themselves are now just three points behind fourth-placed Athletic Bilbao, though the Basque side would double that gap with a victory over Rayo Vallecano in tonight's late kick-off.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Dani Parejo (Villarreal)

