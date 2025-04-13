Pellegrini makes clear Real Betis plans for next season

Manuel Pellegrini has declared he's staying as Real Betis coach next season.

There has been speculation that the veteran coach could be tempted away by a national team job.

But Pellegrini said today: "These are statistical data that reflect what one has done at a club.

"I'm very happy to be at such an important level as (Lorenzo) Serra Ferrer was at Betis.

"We still have plenty of time, both this season and next, to try to continue climbing, not on a personal level but on an institutional level, with Betis as high as possible because the fans deserve it."