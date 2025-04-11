Chelsea preparing bid for Real Betis winger Rodriguez

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Real Betis winger Jesus Rodriguez is a target for Chelsea.

Chelsea are lining up a move for the youngster and an approach has already been made.

The Daily Mail says Chelsea are in contact with Betis, which rate Rodriguez in the £35m class.

Rodriguez scored for Betis in last night's Europa Conference League win against Jagiellonia.

Spain U19 international Rodriguez could arrive as a replacement for Jadon Sancho, who is set to return to parent club Manchester United when his loan expires at season's end.

 

