Villarreal coach Marcelino relieved after victory at Las Palmas

Villarreal coach Marcelino was left relieved after their 2-1 win at Las Palmas.

Alex Baena and Ayoze Perez had the visitors 2-0 ahead before Manu Fuster struck late to setup a nervy finish for Villarreal.

Marcelino said, "In the first-half we had a good first few minutes of the counterattack, but then we disappeared from the field; Las Palmas was better in the general exchanges of the first half, in which we were very lazy."

Marcelino also regretted that after reaching 0-2, his team suffered "absurd ball losses", such as the one that led to Fuster's goal for Las Palmas in the 84th minute, "a very avoidable action", for which they later had to suffer.

"They in the end have set up centres, with a defender as a forward and a lot of aerial play that we have been able to counteract well, with defence of five, but before we had a hard time, we were in a hurry and doubts," he added.