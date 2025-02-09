Tribal Football
Most Read
Mudryk handed Chelsea boost for Europa Conference League
Vinicius Junior REJECTS new contract offer from Real Madrid
REVEALED: Story behind Ramos' Monterrey number explained
Atletico Madrid media team take pre-derby dig at Real Madrid

Villarreal coach Marcelino relieved after victory at Las Palmas

Carlos Volcano
Villarreal coach Marcelino relieved after victory at Las Palmas
Villarreal coach Marcelino relieved after victory at Las PalmasLaLiga
Villarreal coach Marcelino was left relieved after their 2-1 win at Las Palmas.

Alex Baena and Ayoze Perez had the visitors 2-0 ahead before Manu Fuster struck late to setup a nervy finish for Villarreal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Marcelino said, "In the first-half we had a good first few minutes of the counterattack, but then we disappeared from the field; Las Palmas was better in the general exchanges of the first half, in which we were very lazy."

Marcelino also regretted that after reaching 0-2, his team suffered "absurd ball losses", such as the one that led to Fuster's goal for Las Palmas in the 84th minute, "a very avoidable action", for which they later had to suffer.

"They in the end have set up centres, with a defender as a forward and a lot of aerial play that we have been able to counteract well, with defence of five, but before we had a hard time, we were in a hurry and doubts," he added.

Mentions
LaLigaLas PalmasVillarreal
Related Articles
Chelsea push Sporting CP to open talks over Essugo fee
Valles and Las Palmas in contract termination talks
Las Palmas captain Kirian announces he's stepping away for six months