Las Palmas captain Kirian announces he's stepping away for six months

Carlos Volcano
Las Palmas captain Kirian announces he's stepping away for six months
Las Palmas captain Kirian announces he's stepping away for six months
Las Palmas captain Kirian Rodriguez has announced he's stepping away from football for six months.

Kirian is being forced to leave temporarily after his cancer relapsed.

He announced today at a press conference this morning: "Yesterday the hematologist told me that I have relapsed from cancer, that I have the disease again, that I'm going to have to stop another six months, that I am going to have to go through another chemotherapy treatment and fight the disease again.

"I have to stop again and fight the disease. Like the other time I said the same message, I hope to see you again in 2025-26. I am sure we will see each other in it, and I am 100% convinced that it will be in the Primera Division because I believe in the club, the players and the coaching staff and we will all be happy to see each other again.

"Thank you all very much and see you very soon."

